Patriots would consider surprising Mac Jones move?

The New England Patriots would seem to have a settled quarterback situation, but there may be reason to believe the team is not completely sold on Mac Jones.

In an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” Friday, Albert Breer of The MMQB suggested that the Patriots might not see a massive difference between Jones and backup Bailey Zappe, and that the team might even be willing to consider a Jones trade.

“Internally, I don’t know if they see this massive gap between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe,” Breer said, via Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston. “I’m not saying they think Bailey’s as good as Mac, but there was some element of Bailey doing what he was coached to do last year that I think gave Bailey the edge to some degree for a little while there.

“So I think it’ll be interesting to see what would happen if a real offer came along. I don’t think a real offer is going to come along, but it’d be interesting to see what would happen if a real offer did come along.”

Breer added that Jones’ public frustrations with the offense did not go over well with coach Bill Belichick, which is similar to what we have heard before.

Jones has suggested he is ready to do big things in 2023 after a disappointing sophomore campaign that saw him throw just 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He might still have some work to do to convince his team, though.