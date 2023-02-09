Mac Jones was in Bill Belichick’s doghouse for 1 reason?

The New England Patriots went 8-9 this season and had a tumultuous year full of drama. They had a quarterback controversy, offensive struggles, and constant questions about their coaching. Apparently there was also something Mac Jones did that didn’t sit well with Bill Belichick.

Chris Simms, an analyst for NBC Sports, said in January and reiterated this week that he heard Jones got himself in Belichick’s doghouse. Simms discussed the matter during an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zo and Bertrand” on Tuesday from Radio Row in Arizona.

"I do think [Mac Jones] was a little bit in the proverbial doghouse with Bill Belichick"@CSimmsQB talks Mac Jones' frustration this season on @ZoandBertrand pic.twitter.com/925agimDJ5 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) February 7, 2023

“I do think he was a little bit in the proverbial ‘doghouse’ with Belichick a little bit. I was told that he was calling around and trying to ask, ‘Hey, we need some ideas for the offense.’ And word got back to Bill and that was why he was in the doghouse a little bit,” Simms said.

Simms had previously reported that Jones made some calls to Alabama, where he played college ball, either for ideas or to discuss what was going on with the Patriots’ offense. That apparently got back to Belichick, who wasn’t happy.

“I was told he made the call down to Alabama and was asking for ideas down there,” Simms said.

Not only was Jones reportedly calling around a bit for help, but he was very public about his displeasure with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. The good news is the Patriots now have an experienced offensive coordinator taking over, so Jones at least won’t have that to complain about.

After a strong rookie season, Jones did not fare as well this season. Jones passed for just 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while going 6-8 as the Patriots’ starter.