Chris Godwin drawing interest from AFC team

Wide receiver Chris Godwin will have some interest from elsewhere if he wants to explore options beyond the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The New England Patriots are in the market for a wide receiver and would have interest in Godwin, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. That interest is contingent on the Patriots being satisfied with Godwin’s medicals.

The Patriots would have had interest in Tee Higgins as a top target, but Higgins will not be hitting the open market. It is clear, however, that New England badly wants a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with Drake Maye.

Godwin likely represents the best available option if he does hit the free agent market. He does not come without concerns, however. He suffered a dislocated ankle last season, so teams will want assurances about the health of the 29-year-old.

The biggest issue might be Godwin’s availability. The Buccaneers seemingly want Godwin back, and he might opt to remain where he is comfortable in a place where he is assured a significant role in the team’s offense.

Godwin has four career 1,000-yard seasons and looked to be on his way to a fifth last season before the injury cut his campaign short. He tallied 576 receiving yards and five touchdowns in seven games before going down for the year.