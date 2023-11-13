Patriots move on from troubled CB

The New England Patriots are parting ways with a key player in the wake of their latest loss.

Jack Jones was waived by the Patriots on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The cornerback’s agent released a statement confirming the news.

The Patriots selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of USC. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie last year and made two starts. Jones was suspended for New England’s final game of the regular season for an unknown reason.

Several months later, Jones was arrested at Logan Airport in Boston after two firearms were found in his carry-on luggage. The charges were dropped just before Week 1 after Jones agreed to one year of pretrial probation and 48 hours of community service.

The issues for Jones continued in recent weeks. He and fellow cornerback JC Jackson were benched for several series at the start of the Patriots’ Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders. Jackson did not travel with the team to Germany for Sunday’s game. Jones made the trip overseas but only played 10 snaps.

Jones, 25, will become a free agent if he is not claimed.