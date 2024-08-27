Patriots make decision on Bailey Zappe

The New England Patriots have yet to announce a decision on their starting quarterback for Week 1, but we now know one player who will not be serving as a backup for the team.

Zappe was informed by the Patriots on Tuesday that he will be waived, according to multiple reports.

The #Patriots are waiving QB Bailey Zappe, per source. pic.twitter.com/CGPmOkAmKU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2024

The Patriots drafted Zappe in the fourth round in 2022. He started eight games over his two NFL seasons and has 2,053 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Zappe outplayed Mac Jones at times and may have gotten on Bill Belichick’s good side last season, but it is hardly a shock that he is the odd man out this year.

New England signed Jacoby Brissett this offseason and drafted two quarterbacks — Drake Maye at No. 3 overall and Joe Milton in the sixth round. Zappe hinted during training camp that he was frustrated with his lack of involvement, so he likely knew he was buried on the depth chart.

With Zappe out of the picture, the Patriots are likely to keep Brissett, Maye and Milton as their three quarterbacks heading into the season. The big question is whether Brissett or Maye will start, and head coach Jerod Mayo has given nothing but mixed signals when asked about the QB competition.