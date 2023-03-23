 Skip to main content
Report: 1 team in strong pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins trade

March 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
DeAndre Hopkins without a helmet

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Houston Texans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One team appears to be most aggressive in pursuit of a potential trade for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Buffalo Bills are currently headlining the trade market for Hopkins, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC. Hopkins’ contract is preventing more teams from getting involved, but the Bills are apparently undeterred.

Putting a healthy Hopkins on the Bills is a tantalizing prospect. He and Stefon Diggs could form a dynamic wide receiver duo that would cause huge problems for rival secondaries. Buffalo could also use the help, and they have checked in on other receivers as well.

Hopkins has six seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards in his 10-year NFL career, though injuries and a suspension have limited him in the past two seasons. That is also making him cheap from a trade perspective, which probably helps with his appeal to the Bills.

