Report: 1 team in strong pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins trade

One team appears to be most aggressive in pursuit of a potential trade for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Buffalo Bills are currently headlining the trade market for Hopkins, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC. Hopkins’ contract is preventing more teams from getting involved, but the Bills are apparently undeterred.

#Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins' trade market headlined by #Bills, per NFL sources. Five-time Pro Bowl selection has plenty of interest on trade market, but financial expectations might impact any further interest from #Chiefs #Ravens not among bidders, per sources. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 23, 2023

Putting a healthy Hopkins on the Bills is a tantalizing prospect. He and Stefon Diggs could form a dynamic wide receiver duo that would cause huge problems for rival secondaries. Buffalo could also use the help, and they have checked in on other receivers as well.

Hopkins has six seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards in his 10-year NFL career, though injuries and a suspension have limited him in the past two seasons. That is also making him cheap from a trade perspective, which probably helps with his appeal to the Bills.