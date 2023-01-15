Pete Carroll had great quote about facing Brock Purdy

Purdy lit up Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Saturday. The San Francisco 49ers rookie was 18/30 for 332 yards and 3 touchdown passes. He also rushed four times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Despite pressuring Purdy, the Seahawks only managed one sack on the 49ers quarterback in their 41-23 defeat.

After his Seahawks’ season came to an end, Carroll gave some praise to Purdy. He compared the rookie to a Hall of Fame quarterback.

“Brock Purdy did a really good job of staying alive. I don’t know why we couldn’t sack the guy. We chased him all over the place. He’s not noted for being the greatest scrambler but he looked like Fran Tarkenton out there today,” Carroll said.

That’s a really nice compliment for the 49ers quarterback.

Tarkenton was known as “The Scrambler” for his ability to run and elude pressure. He played during the ’60s and ’70s and spent 13 years with the Vikings and five with the Giants and won an MVP award. He is a Hall of Fame player. Much like Cris Collinsworth, Carroll also showed his age with the Tarkenton reference.

Purdy has a long way to go to make the Hall of Fame, but that’s a pretty nice compliment from Carroll. It also gives you an idea of part of what makes Purdy successful; he’s very elusive in the pocket.