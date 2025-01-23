Pete Carroll drawing interest from huge former NFL rival

Pete Carroll could be making a move that was once seen as unthinkable.

Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard reported on Wednesday that the former Seattle Seahawks head coach Carroll is drawing interest from a highly unlikely team — the San Francisco 49ers. Carroll’s name has come up in internal discussions as a possible 49ers defensive coordinator candidate, Kawakami adds.

The 73-year-old Carroll has a defensive background and actually served as DC of the 49ers already from 1995-96. But he became a loathed NFC West division rival during his time in charge of the Seahawks from 2010-23. That Seahawks-49ers rivalry peaked during the mid-2010s, and few would have ever predicted that Carroll might one day be switching back to the 49ers’ side of it.

Granted, there is no guarantee that Carroll ends up getting the job since he is emerging as a top candidate for a head coach job with another NFL team (as the 49ers eye some other ex-head coaches for their DC job too). But it at least appears to be in the realm of possibilities that Carroll could make his grand homecoming to the Bay Area after three long decades.