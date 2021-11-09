Seahawks’ Pete Carroll drops big Odell Beckham hint

The Seattle Seahawks have been heavily linked to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Coach Pete Carroll’s comments on Monday won’t do much to quiet that speculation.

Carroll was asked if the Seahawks had interest in Beckham and planned to put in a claim. The coach said everyone would “have to wait and see” but that the team was “aware of what’s going on and we’ve been involved to understand it and compete.”

The conclusion of Carroll’s statement may have been the most telling.

Pete Carroll is asked whether Seattle will claim Odell Beckham, Jr. He does not rule it out, ending his answer with this and a smile: “So, I didn’t say yes or I didn’t say no. That’s just cause…you’ll see.” Seattle does have the cap space to take on the $7.25M owed to OBJ. pic.twitter.com/sNfq4wbkVq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2021

“So, I didn’t say yes or I didn’t say no. That’s just cause…you’ll see,” Carroll said, smiling.

That’s a pretty surprising admission. One would think that Carroll wouldn’t go out of his way to say it’s not a no unless the Seahawks were genuinely interested. We’ve heard that Beckham is also interested, and Russell Wilson wants to make it happen too.

The Seahawks could absorb Beckham’s cap hit if they claimed him on waivers, or they could hope he passes through and simply sign him themselves. Either way, Beckham landing in Seattle sounds very plausible. Carroll is only going to encourage that thinking with comments like these.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports