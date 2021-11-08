Report: Russell Wilson wants Seahawks to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. wants to join a contender, and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback may be working behind the scenes to help make that happen.

Mike Jones of USA TODAY reported Sunday that the Seattle Seahawks have strong interest in acquiring Beckham and have done extensive research on him in recent days. Jones adds that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has urged Seahawks brass to sign the former All-Pro receiver.

The Seahawks, who are 3-5 this year, are currently on their bye week. They already have star receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but their depth at the position drops off after that. Meanwhile, Wilson continues to recover from a thumb injury but could be back for Week 10 against Green Bay.

For Beckham though, this could be a match made in heaven. The Seahawks are reportedly high on his list of teams that he would like to join.

Photo: Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports