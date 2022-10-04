Surprising quarterback leads NFL in PFF’s rankings

Russell Wilson may have landed one of the richest contracts in NFL history this offseason, but the player who replaced him in Seattle is the one tearing it up to start the year. That is what one respected metric says, at least.

Through four games, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any quarterback in the NFL. His 84.5 rating places him first, ahead of Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts. Wilson is 25th on the list heading into Week 5.

Geno Smith now has the top grade for any QB in the NFL for the season by Pro Football Focus at 84.5. Next are Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Tua and Jacoby Brissett. If you're curious, Denver's starting QB is 24th. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 3, 2022

Smith has completed an impressive 77.3 percent of his passes for 1,037 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has the Seahawks off to a 2-2 start after many predicted they would be one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Denver Broncos are also 2-2, but their Wilson-led offense has looked terrible overall.

The season is young, but Smith and the Seahawks have to feel good about how it has gone thus far. There were times over the summer when it seemed like Smith might not even win the starting job. He has answered the call through four games.