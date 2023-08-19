Pete Carroll speaks about about reaction to his viral QB video

Pete Carroll seems pretty stunned that he became a viral sensation on Twitter dot com.

The Seattle Seahawks head coach Carroll sent the Internet ablaze this week with an impressive video in which he showed off his quarterbacking skills at training camp. Carroll, who turns 72 next month, looked mighty nimble as he made a number of successful throws (including some where he was on the run and off-balance) to Seattle’s wide receivers. You can check out the video here.

So many people loved the video that Carroll decided to address the reaction in a tweet on Saturday. Carroll tweeted out a compliation of some (possibly contrived) messages that he had gotten from the likes of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, rapper Snoop Dogg, and comedian Will Ferrell in response to his Joe Montana impression.

“You wouldn’t believe how many responses I’ve gotten since this clip was posted!!!” Carroll wrote.

You wouldn't believe how many responses I've gotten since this clip was posted!!! https://t.co/ZTBj10moYf pic.twitter.com/qULMFeqeg7 — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) August 19, 2023

Carroll, the coach of the Seahawks since 2010, has primarily a defensive background. He played free safety in college at the University of the Pacific and went on to serve as a defensive coordinator for a number of college and NFL teams in the ’80s and ’90s (including NC State, the New York Jets, and the San Francisco 49ers). Maybe that is why everybody was so taken aback that Carroll had that golden arm in him all along.

The Seahawks have a few things to worry about heading into the 2023 season. But the availability of an emergency quarterback if need be is certainly not one of them.