Peyton Manning responds to Broncos ownership rumors

October 31, 2021
by Grey Papke

Peyton Manning

There have been long-standing rumors that Peyton Manning wants to own or run an NFL team. With the Denver Broncos in an uncertain ownership situation, it’s no surprise that Manning has been linked to that possibility.

An ongoing dispute within the Broncos’ ownership group has increased the likelihood that the team will be sold in the next few years. Manning won a Super Bowl with the Broncos and would certainly be a popular candidate among fans. However, the former quarterback poured cold water on those rumors on Sunday.

Manning told Mike Klis of 9News that the financial cost would be far higher than he could afford, and that he’s happy doing what he does now.

Manning currently does a semi-regular “Manningcast” with brother Eli for select ESPN “Monday Night Football” games. The broadcasts have been well-received, and as Manning notes, he can do them remotely without having to travel or be involved in other things on a day-to-day basis.

If Manning did want to be involved in ownership, he would likely have to do so as a minority partner, which was what the Broncos rumors indicated. That said, these comments are similar to ones he made over the summer. He seems perfectly content with his part-time broadcasting gig right now.

