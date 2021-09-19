Peyton Manning eyeing owner/executive role with Broncos?

There has long been speculation that Peyton Manning will eventually wind up in a front office role with an NFL team, and the Hall of Famer has apparently begun speaking with people about making that a reality.

An ongoing dispute with the Denver Broncos’ ownership group has made it likely that the team will be sold in the near future. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Manning has been monitoring the situation and has had discussions with potential ownership groups about a role as both a minority investor and front office executive.

Manning is currently focused on his family and his production company. He and his brother Eli hosted their first of many “Monday Night Football” simulcasts in Week 1, and the broadcast was extremely popular among fans.

Many people believe Manning will eventually follow the same career path as John Elway. He has been mentioned in connection with a few front office jobs around the NFL, but he and his family still live in Denver. If he were to venture into an executive role, it would make sense for it to be with the Broncos.

For now, Manning seems very content with his post-retirement life. He was asked about the Broncos’ ownership situation over the summer and gave a pretty telling response.