Peyton Manning had jokes for Eli over terrible performance against Ravens

The “Monday Night Football” simulcast hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning for the Baltimore Ravens-Las Vegas Raiders game was a huge hit. A big reason for that was the way the two brothers razzed one another, including when Peyton brought up the worst game of Eli’s career.

Ray Lewis called into the broadcast at one point, which led to a discussion about the time Eli posted a passer rating of 0.0 when he faced the Ravens during his rookie season. When the stats from the game were shown, Peyton joked that Eli’s passer rating was “the same GPA Belushi had in ‘Animal House.'”

The game they were talking about took place on Dec. 12, 2004. Eli completed just 4-of-18 passes for 27 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. His performance in the 37-14 loss secured him a spot among the list of quarterbacks to post a 0.0 quarterback rating.

Of course, Eli got his fair share of shots in on his older brother. Many of them had to do with the size of Peyton’s head.

Aside from the incident where the fire alarm went off at Eli’s house (video here), the simulcast was viewed as a huge success. And even that provided some great material for the Manning brothers to harass one another about.

Peyton and Eli will call nine more “Monday Night Football” broadcasts together. Fans are looking forward to it.