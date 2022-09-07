Peyton Manning rules out 2 potential future NFL jobs

Peyton Manning has largely been taking it relatively easy since retiring from the NFL. While he may ultimately take on a more active role around the league in the future, he seemed to rule out two potential jobs rather quickly.

In an appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” from The Volume released Wednesday, Manning admitted that he does not see himself as a coach or a general manager in the future.

If you're wondering why Peyton Manning isn't coaching, take it up with his son's 6th grade football team 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iLOUCKM6zm — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) September 7, 2022

“I don’t see a GM in my future,” Manning said. “Coach, I’m the offensive coordinator on my son Marshall’s sixth grade football team. We got beat in overtime on Saturday, and a couple of my players asked me why I ran the ball so much in the red zone, so I think coaching in my future is also out.

“Hearing that from a couple sixth graders was tough. Hearing that from a 32-year-old wide receiver, quarterback, ‘hey, I haven’t gotten the ball, what are you doing?’ I think that’s out.”

Manning has never been closely linked to a coaching position to begin with. There was more speculation about him potentially joining a front office, and Manning himself did not rule it out in the past, but that does not seem realistic either.

Ultimately, Manning seems more interested in ownership if the situation is right. Nothing has presented itself so far, and he seems perfectly happy with his current gig, which is a bit more flexible and less time-intensive than a full-time role with an NFL team would be.