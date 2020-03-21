Philip Rivers admits he considered retirement before joining Colts

Philip Rivers found a home with the Indianapolis Colts, but it sounds like he was prepared to walk away from the NFL if the right opportunity hadn’t come along.

Rivers said he had no plans to hang around if the right offer wasn’t there, but he was thrilled that the Colts called.

“I think really where we settled in is I still love to play, certainly not coming off my best year [in 2019], but I know I still can play at a high level,” Rivers said, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “… It was one of those deals where we said if there’s nothing else out there then that’ll be our answer. I don’t want to just try to hang on to play.

“The fact it ended up being with this organization, it made it that much more exciting to keep going.”

Rivers would have had options had his playing career come to an end. It’s clear he wanted to keep going, and the Colts — with a coaching staff he’s familiar with — are an ideal landing spot.