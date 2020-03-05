pixel 1
Thursday, March 5, 2020

ESPN reportedly also has interest in Philip Rivers

March 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers is nearing the end of his football playing career, but he could be able to begin a career in football media.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Thursday that ESPN wants to pair Al Michaels and Peyton Manning for a dream “Monday Night Football” booth.

Such a deal would be difficult to pull off, as it would require ESPN acquiring Michaels from NBC despite having two years left on his deal with them, and luring Manning to the broadcast booth.

Also in that article, Marchand reported that ESPN has shown interest in Rivers.

Rivers is 38 and was the No. 4 pick in the 2004 draft. He loves football, has tons of passion, and is well known by football fans. He might not be able to bring the humor and predictive powers as Tony Romo, but Rivers would likely match Tony’s passion.

While it’s worth it for ESPN to check with Rivers about going into broadcasting, the veteran likely wants to continue playing, and he has a few teams interested in him.


