Police responded to domestic dispute call at Tyreek Hill’s house

Tyreek Hill acknowledged recently that he and his wife have been working through some issues, and police reportedly became involved in one dispute between the two.

Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald published a lengthy story on Sunday that recapped some of the problems Hill has had in his personal life since college. One of the most recent was when police were called to Hill’s home on Jan. 30 during a “domestic dispute.”

According to a police incident report that was obtained by Aguila, Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro was on the phone with her cousin when the cousin heard Hill screaming at Vaccaro. The cousin called 911, which led to police being dispatched to Hill’s home.

Vaccaro told police that she and Hill had been arguing over a post-nuptial agreement and Hill’s recent petition for divorce, which was dismissed that day. Vaccaro said she refused to sign the agreement and then felt “bullied, threatened and verbally abused” by Hill. She also said Hill “smashed” an unlit cigar in her face. Hill said he “flicked” the cigar and that it did not hit Vaccaro.

Officers did not observe any physical marks on Vaccaro nor any signs of a struggle. No arrest was made “due to conflicting stories and no evidence that a crime had occurred.”

Hill filed for divorce from Vaccaro in January and withdrew the petition eight days later. He admitted last month that he and Vaccaro were having problems but said the divorce petition was filed by one of his since-fired representatives who did not have permission. You can hear more of what Hill said about the situation here.

Hill and Vaccaro got married in November during the Dolphins’ bye week. They had been engaged since 2021.