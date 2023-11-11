Saints investigating alleged Michael Thomas arrest

The New Orleans Saints are investigating an alleged incident regarding Michael Thomas.

On Friday evening, a person posted a message to Saints reporter Nick Underhill via the social media platform X.

The person’s post said that Thomas had just been arrested by the Kenner Police Department in Louisiana. The person said he thought Thomas may have “smashed a car window of a car blocking his driveway.”

Underhill used that information to question the Saints, who responded with a statement.

“We aware of the incident and are gathering information,” the team said.

News station WDSU in Kenner reported that Thomas was seen being taken away by police. A man told WDSU that Thomas threw a brick at his truck.

Thomas has played in all 9 of the Saints’ games this season. He has 38 catches for 439 yards and a touchdown.

If the reports are accurate, Thomas would be the second Saints receiver to get in trouble with Kenner police in a matter of weeks.