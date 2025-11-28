Post Malone was loving his time at AT&T Stadium after Cowboys game

Post Malone was part of the Thanksgiving Day festivities for Thursday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, and the award-winning artist seemed to have the time of his life.

Malone performed the halftime show during the Cowboys’ 31-28 win over the Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It would appear that was only a small portion of the experience for him.

Following the game, Malone was spotted on the field throwing a football around with some fans. Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram said Malone was on the field for hours having a blast.

I’m telling you he’s been out here for like two hours https://t.co/OKbJg0Yr3S pic.twitter.com/aVEjOkI8d6 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 28, 2025

Malone is a Texas native and a huge Cowboys fan. His father, Rich Post, was the assistant director of food and beverage for the team from 2005-2019. Post has said in the past that being a Cowboys fan was non-negotiable for him growing up.

Because of a lost bet, Malone actually has tattoos representing some of the players that the Cowboys beat on Sunday. It is not a mystery which team he was rooting for on Thanksgiving, however.