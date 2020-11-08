 Skip to main content
Rachel Bush bashes NY governor for not allowing fans at Bills games

November 8, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Rachel Bush

Many states with NFL teams are now allowing a limited number of fans to attend games, but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has indicated Bills Stadium will remain empty for the foreseeable future. Rachel Bush, who is married to Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer, finds that to be outrageous.

Cuomo reiterated this week that coronavirus case numbers remain too high for him to allow fans at Bills games. Bush has sent several tweets bashing the governor and New York’s policies. In one vulgar tweet she has since deleted, Bush called Cuomo a “piece of s—” and told people to stop voting for Democrats. That was only a portion of her rant.

This is not the first time Bush has expressed frustration over fans not being allowed at Bills games. She also tweeted about it last month, and you can see those tweets here.

There have been no reported COVID-19 outbreaks that were the result of fans being allowed to attend NFL games.

Poyer had 10 tackles and is on his way to his third straight season with over 100 tackles for the Bills. He and Bush have been together since his time in Cleveland, back when LeBron was saying hi to Rachel.

