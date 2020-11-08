Rachel Bush bashes NY governor for not allowing fans at Bills games

Many states with NFL teams are now allowing a limited number of fans to attend games, but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has indicated Bills Stadium will remain empty for the foreseeable future. Rachel Bush, who is married to Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer, finds that to be outrageous.

Cuomo reiterated this week that coronavirus case numbers remain too high for him to allow fans at Bills games. Bush has sent several tweets bashing the governor and New York’s policies. In one vulgar tweet she has since deleted, Bush called Cuomo a “piece of s—” and told people to stop voting for Democrats. That was only a portion of her rant.

My frustration with the state of NY is at an all time high. It pains me to have to be here, seriously. — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) November 6, 2020

Trust me when I say I’m fully aware the vast majority of NY is great, I know most of Buffalo is great and I grew up here in NY as well. Sadly it’s not the same and sadly the ones “in control” ruin it for the rest of us. But regardless, all love — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) November 6, 2020

Somebody better crack down on this or I’m gonna scream “hypocrisy” and who wants to bet these same folks are the ones saying it’s not safe to attend a football game ?! — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) November 7, 2020

This is not the first time Bush has expressed frustration over fans not being allowed at Bills games. She also tweeted about it last month, and you can see those tweets here.

There have been no reported COVID-19 outbreaks that were the result of fans being allowed to attend NFL games.

Poyer had 10 tackles and is on his way to his third straight season with over 100 tackles for the Bills. He and Bush have been together since his time in Cleveland, back when LeBron was saying hi to Rachel.