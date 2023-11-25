Raheem Mostert calls out MetLife Stadium turf after Jaelan Phillips injury

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is the latest NFL player to call out the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium.

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips suffered a non-contact injury in his team’s 31-13 win over the New York Jets.

Phillips’ right leg visibly popped during a Jets 2nd-and-10 play with his team up 27-6 in the fourth quarter (video here). He was carted off the field in East Rutherford, N.J.

Mostert shared some strong opinions against the artificial turf when he spoke to reporters after the game. He pointed to Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ Week 1 injury and how not enough has been done to make the MetLife Stadium playing surface safer for the players.

“You saw what happened to Rodgers,” said Mostert. “Very first game in the first series. … We’ve got to do something about this turf and this playing surface. Obviously, it’s still a major problem. … It just has to change.”

Raheem Mostert: We’ve got to do something about this turf. Something has to change. pic.twitter.com/0w4vf5dFWW — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 24, 2023

Mostert is just one of several players who have been critical of the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium this season. Until something drastic changes, he likely won’t be the last.