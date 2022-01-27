Raiders could land big-name DC under Josh McDaniels?

The Las Vegas Raiders may be closing in on a huge head coaching hire, and a notable defensive coordinator may follow.

With the Raiders rumored to be pursuing Josh McDaniels as head coach, speculation is already beginning about who may join his potential staff. One name that is surfacing is former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Keep an eye on former @Ravens DC Wink Martindale as a possible @Raiders DC if Josh McDaniels gets HC job — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 27, 2022

Martindale is a hugely respected name in NFL circles. He has led a very respected Ravens unit since 2018 until the two parties surprisingly parted ways last week. He would certainly be looked at by any team in the hunt for a new defensive coordinator.

McDaniels appears to be a growing favorite to land the Raiders job. This makes it sound like a pretty high-profile staff could be willing to follow if things do play out this way.

Photo: Oct 29, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports