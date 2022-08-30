 Skip to main content
Raiders cut 2021 1st-round pick

August 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Alex Leatherwood on the bench

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood sits on the bench during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders’ new regime is moving on from last year’s first-round pick.

The Raiders selected Alex Leatherwood with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Alabama product started all 17 games at right guard. The new regime tried to move him to right tackle this year, but he was beat out for the job. That left the Raiders looking to trade the former Outland Trophy winner.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders tried to trade Leatherwood but received no viable offers, so they cut the lineman.

Unless a team claims Leatherwood off waivers, the Raiders will owe him the $5.9 million remaining on his signing bonus that they spread over the next three years. They will also have a cap hit of $7.8 million for Leatherwood this season.

The Leatherwood pick was criticized by many at the time the Raiders chose the lineman. Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock were running the team at the time.

The Raiders have now had a rough run with their high draft picks under the previous regime of Gruden and Mayock.

The new leadership includes Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels, who previously were with the Patriots.

