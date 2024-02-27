Ex-Raiders CB Damon Arnette’s camp responds to alleged meth-related arrest

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was reportedly arrested last month. The details of that arrest, however, have since been disputed by Arnette’s camp.

On Monday, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport posted on X about Arnette’s “previously unreported arrest.” The former first-round pick was reportedly arrested on Jan. 6 in the wee hours of the morning at Richardson, Texas for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

A cautionary tale: Ex-#Raiders first-round pick CB Damon Arnette was arrested on Jan. 6 at 3:30 am and charged with possession of less than a gram of meth and unlawful carrying of a firearm, per me and @HollowayNFLN. The previously unreported arrest was in Richardson, TX. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024

Rapoport later posted an explanation from Arnette’s lawyers Jason Lampert and Thomas Wynne. Arnette’s legal counsel refuted the illegal drug and firearm charges and claimed that the arrest revolved around the 27-year-old’s possession of “lawful medication” for which Arnette could not provide authorities with a prescription.

From the legal counsel for Damon Arnette comes an explanation: https://t.co/MJtiGBiMXc pic.twitter.com/wd3fi8mhqi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2024

It’s not the first time that Arnette has made headlines for the wrong reasons. Arnette was cut by the Raiders in 2021 largely for his alarming off-field issues.

The Ohio State alum managed to land a reserve role in 2022 with the eventual-champion Kansas City Chiefs. But just days after signing with the Chiefs, Arnette was arrested on multiple counts after he had allegedly threatened a valet. He was later cut after the news went public.

Arnette was selected 19th overall by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in just 13 games over two unproductive seasons before fizzling out of the league.