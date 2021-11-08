Report: Damon Arnette had troubling issues with rental cars

Damon Arnette was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, and stories are now trickling out about all the off-field issues the former first-round pick had. One of them — or should we say several of them — involved rental cars.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media noted that there were several troubling signs for Arnette during his first year with the Raiders. For example, Arnette somehow managed to crash four rental cars in a one-month span.

There were troubling off-the-field signs everywhere for #Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette. For instance: In his first year in the NFL, Arnette crashed four rental cars within roughly a month, sources said. Now, after a tumultuous weekend including online threats, he’s out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

Raiders coaches and officials had to have been concerned about that. While we don’t know the details of the alleged accidents, it seems impossible that someone would simply be that unlucky.

Arnette had some extremely troubling posts on social media last week, and it appears those were the final straw for the former Ohio State star. He was also recently sued by a woman over an alleged hit-and-run.

The Raiders had two first-round picks last year, and both have now been cut. They also parted ways with Henry Ruggs after the star wide receiver was responsible for a horrifying car accident that killed another driver last week.

Photo: Feb 28, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette (DB01) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports