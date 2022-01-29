Damon Arnette arrested and released days after joining new team

Cornerback Damon Arnette faces further legal trouble after being arrested overnight Friday on drug and gun charges.

Arnette was booked early Saturday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana or cannabis and possession of a class one or two level controlled substance, as first reported by Sabrina Schnur of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The arrest came about as the result of a report of a person with a gun at Park MGM.

A witness alleged to TMZ Sports that Arnette threatened a valet with a gun after attempting to retrieve a car without a valet ticket.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who signed Arnette to a reserve/futures contract nine days ago, immediately released the 25-year-old cornerback.

The #Raiders released Arnette — a 2020 first-round pick — in November after a social media video with guns threatening to kill someone. Kansas City signed him to a futures deal with a commitment to intense counseling and zero tolerance. Nine days later, arrested and released. https://t.co/iEjLoz08XC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2022

Arnette started the season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he was released in November after broadcasting a threatening video on social media. After his release, reports indicated that Arnette had long exhibited a pattern of troubling behavior.

Arnette was the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. His NFL career may be on its last legs after this most recent incident.

Photo: Feb 28, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette (DB01) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports