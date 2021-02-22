Raiders’ Kemah Siverand arrested for street racing

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kemah Siverand has once again found his name in the headlines for the wrong reason.

Siverand was one of three people who were arrested for street racing in the Houston area early Saturday morning, Jonathan McCall of KRON4 reports. He is facing felony evading charges after police say there were five cars racing but they were only able to catch up to three.

NFL fans are likely familiar with Siverand from the brief tenure he spent with the Seattle Seahawks. Siverand, who signed with the Seahawks last year as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, was cut before the season after he was caught trying to sneak a woman into the team hotel. The stunt was a violation of COVID-19 protcols.

Siverand issued a lengthy apology on Twitter, which you can read here. The Raiders decided he deserved a second chance and signed him to their practice squad last October.

With Siverand now facing legal trouble, it would not be a surprise if his NFL career is over.