Raiders part ways with former All-Pro

The Las Vegas Raiders have seen their fortunes improve in recent weeks after overhauling their coaching staff, but the organization is still making changes to its roster as well.

The Raiders waived former All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters on Monday, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Breaking: The Raiders have released CB Marcus Peters. He had a interception return for a TD in Week 8, but was benched last night. The move saves the team $1.5 million in incentives that Peters was on pace to earn. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 27, 2023

Peters was benched during the second quarter of Sunday’s game after a half-hearted tackle attempt. Tafur had previously reported that the Raiders had nearly released Peters earlier in the season, as concerns about a lack of effort have persisted.

The 30-year-old cornerback was in his first season with the Raiders, but clearly failed to win the organization over. He had a pick-six in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, but that was his only interception of the season and only real contribution to the Las Vegas defense. He has a chance to catch on elsewhere, but he has certainly taken a step back from his All-Pro peak with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.