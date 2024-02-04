Raiders appear to have replacement at OC after Kliff Kingsbury falls through

The Las Vegas Raiders may have missed out on hiring Kliff Kingsbury, but they appear to have a new offensive coordinator.

The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer reported late on Saturday that the Raiders are working on a deal to hire Luke Getsy as their OC.

Sources: The Raiders are working on a deal to hire ex-Bears OC Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator. The highly-respected Getsy was in the mix for a bunch of OC jobs in this cycle. Pretty wild day in Vegas. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 4, 2024

Getsy, 39, served as the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator the last two seasons, but he was fired last month. He previously spent several years with the Green Bay Packers over two stints.

The Bears were 18th in points this season and 20th in yards. They were 23rd in points and 28th in yards the year before.

The Raiders looked like they were going to land Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator, but contract negotiations with the former Arizona Cardinals head coach fell through. Kingsbury now may have his eyes on the Commanders’ OC job.

The Raiders are being led by the head coach/GM team of Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco.