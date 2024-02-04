 Skip to main content
Raiders appear to have replacement at OC after Kliff Kingsbury falls through

February 3, 2024
by Larry Brown
The Raiders logo at midfield

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A detailed view of the Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders may have missed out on hiring Kliff Kingsbury, but they appear to have a new offensive coordinator.

The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer reported late on Saturday that the Raiders are working on a deal to hire Luke Getsy as their OC.

Getsy, 39, served as the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator the last two seasons, but he was fired last month. He previously spent several years with the Green Bay Packers over two stints.

The Bears were 18th in points this season and 20th in yards. They were 23rd in points and 28th in yards the year before.

The Raiders looked like they were going to land Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator, but contract negotiations with the former Arizona Cardinals head coach fell through. Kingsbury now may have his eyes on the Commanders’ OC job.

The Raiders are being led by the head coach/GM team of Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco.

Las Vegas Raiders, Luke Getsy
