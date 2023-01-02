Report: Raiders players unhappy with team over Derek Carr situation

The Las Vegas Raiders have seemingly moved on from Derek Carr, and some within the organization are reportedly not pleased with how the situation was handled.

Peter Schrager of FOX Sports said Sunday that there are a lot of people with the Raiders who are unhappy with the way the team went about benching Carr.

Included the video: A lot of unhappy people with the way this was handled, including a lot of players on the team that have a lot of loyalty to @derekcarrqb pic.twitter.com/7hD9vRqyWJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2023

“I know a lot of people in that building who predated Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, the current GM — a lot of unhappy people with the way this was handled, including a lot of players on the team who have a lot of loyalty to Derek Carr,” Schrager said.

McDaniels announced last week that the Raiders were benching Derek Carr for the final two weeks to give Jarrett Stidham a shot. The coach was also noncommittal when asked about Carr’s future in Las Vegas.

Carr’s reaction to the decision made it clear he was not thrilled about it, either.

The Raiders can save a lot of money if they either cut Carr immediately after the season or find a trade partner for the 31-year-old veteran. They obviously feel they can do better at the quarterback position. It is fair to wonder if all of Carr’s teammates agree with that assessment.