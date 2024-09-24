Raiders make decision about QB situation for Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders have already made a decision about whom their starting quarterback will be for Week 4.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders will stick with Gardner Minshew as their starter.

The #Raiders are sticking with QB Gardner Minshew, sources say. So, no Aidan O’Connell just yet. pic.twitter.com/0xFaaKvBts — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2024

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was asked Monday whether he was considering a quarterback change and said he was. That led to rumors flying that Aidan O’Connell might get a shot. However, Pierce apparently did not have to think too hard about the decision and is sticking with Minshew.

The 28-year-old Minshew is in his sixth NFL season and has plenty of experience. He has played in 52 games and made 40 starts. He has passed for 747 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for the 1-2 Raiders.

O’Connell saw action in the Raiders’ Week 3 loss to Carolina on Sunday.