Raiders make decision about QB situation for Week 4

September 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
The Raiders logo at midfield

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A detailed view of the Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have already made a decision about whom their starting quarterback will be for Week 4.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders will stick with Gardner Minshew as their starter.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was asked Monday whether he was considering a quarterback change and said he was. That led to rumors flying that Aidan O’Connell might get a shot. However, Pierce apparently did not have to think too hard about the decision and is sticking with Minshew.

The 28-year-old Minshew is in his sixth NFL season and has plenty of experience. He has played in 52 games and made 40 starts. He has passed for 747 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for the 1-2 Raiders.

O’Connell saw action in the Raiders’ Week 3 loss to Carolina on Sunday.

