Raiders reportedly not open to trading Derek Carr

There have been reports over the past week that the Las Vegas Raiders are exploring ways to upgrade at quarterback this offseason, but it sounds like Derek Carr is still Jon Gruden’s guy.

Albert Breer of The MMQB wrote in his column on Monday that he has been told “pretty emphatically” that the Raiders have not made Carr available. While there would likely be a market for Carr given that he has a reasonable salary of around $19 million in each of the next two seasons, Gruden is not looking to make a change.

The Raiders recently guaranteed backup quarterback Nathan Peterman $1 million for 2021, which led many to believe they are preparing to move on from one of their QBs. According to Breer, Las Vegas will listen to offers for Marcus Mariota.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week that the Raiders were entertaining offers for Carr. We doubt they have made him totally off-limits, but the price tag may be higher than some teams expect.

Even though Carr and Gruden had some rough times at first, things have improved. Carr completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions this past season.

One Las Vegas reporter speculated this week that the Raiders could trade Carr and bring in this star quarterback, but that now seems even more unlikely.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0