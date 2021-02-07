Report: Raiders open to trading Derek Carr

Jon Gruden and Derek Carr seem to have improved their relationship significantly since Gruden took over as head coach of the Raiders back in 2018, but it hardly sounds like the quarterback is off-limits in trade talks.

Teams have called the Raiders to gauge their interest in trading Carr, and NFL Network reported on Sunday that Las Vegas is at least considering the possibility. While the Raiders previously gave teams a “firm no” about parting with Carr, they are now open to it if they can find a viable replacement.

The Raiders recently guaranteed backup quarterback Nathan Peterman $1 million for 2021. Rival teams believe that is a sign they are open to dealing either Carr or Marcus Mariota.

Carr has two years remaining on his deal for no more than a $22.125 million cap hit in either year. Even though he and Gruden had some rough times at first, things have improved. Carr completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season.

One Las Vegas reporter speculated this week that the Raiders could trade Carr and bring in this star quarterback, but that seems unlikely.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0