Rams starter feared to have torn ACL during training camp practice

A Los Angeles Rams player suffered an injury during practice on Wednesday, and it is one that could keep him out for the entire season.

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick left Wednesday’s training camp practice with a knee injury. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kendrick is feared to have suffered a torn ACL.

Sources: Rams projected starting CB Derion Kendrick, the team’s 2022 sixth-round pick, is feared to have torn his ACL during practice. He will undergo additional testing to confirm the initial diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/uzPjBqHAke — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2024

That would be a significant blow to the Rams, as Kendrick appeared in all 17 games last season and started 12. The 23-year-old was arrested on a weapon charge midway through the year, but the charge was later dismissed.

The Rams drafted Kendrick in the sixth round out of Georgia in 2022. He had 49 total tackles, an interception and 3 tackles for loss last season.

Unfortunately, Kendrick is not the only cornerback to suffer a significant knee injury during the first week of training camp.