Rams had funniest tweet of NFL trade deadline

Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline sent the Los Angeles Rams into a full-on existential crisis.

The Rams went viral for their hilarious tweet in the final hours before the deadline. “it’s always make a trade admin and never how are you doing admin,” the person in charge of the page wrote.

it's always make a trade admin and never how are you doing admin — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 1, 2022

Tuesday’s trade deadline saw an absolute flurry of trade activity around the league. A total of ten trades were made just on deadline day, marking a new NFL record. Unfortunately, the Rams were not involved in any of them.

With the Rams sitting at 3-4 and NFC counterparts like San Francisco (Christian McCaffrey), Minnesota (T.J. Hockenson), Philadelphia (Robert Quinn), and Chicago (Chase Claypool) making moves, you can understand why Rams fans wanted a trade. But the Rams already surrendered plenty of assets to put together last year’s Super Bowl team (including trades for Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr., and more). They clearly were not keen on giving up any more of them this time around.

A move of a different sort might still be coming for the Rams at some point. But for now, Rams fans have plenty of time to finally ask the admin of the team’s Twitter page how their day is going.