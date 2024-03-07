 Skip to main content
Rams send big message about OL market with latest re-signing

March 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
The logo of the Los Angeles Rams at midfield

Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; The Los Angeles Rams logo at midfield at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams sent a message to the rest of the league on Thursday that top offensive linemen are going to be very, very expensive this offseason.

The Rams re-signed standout guard Kevin Dotson on Thursday, preventing him from hitting the open market. Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report said Dotson is getting a three-year deal with $48 million.

Dotson would have been one of the top guards available on the market if he had hit free agency. The new deal puts him firmly in the top ten among guards in terms of average annual value. Perhaps more importantly, it suggests the likes of Jonah Jackson and Michael Onwenu are going to be very expensive on the open market, as both are set to become free agents. Teams are clearly putting a very strong focus on keeping their quarterbacks protected.

Dotson has developed into a quality player, but has never been selected for a Pro Bowl. If he is getting $16 million per year, one can only imagine the kind of money that a five-time All-Pro might be able to get.

