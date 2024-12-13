Rams RB Kyren Williams had bold comment about 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night for the second time this season, and Kyren Williams believes the outcome represented a changing of the guard in the NFC West.

The Rams fought their way to an ugly 12-6 win over the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. That was L.A.’s second win over their division rival this season. Williams, who rushed for 108 yards in the game, was asked about the Rams sweeping the Niners for the first time since the 2018 season. The star running back responded with a bold claim.

“Being able to do that, knowing how good of a team they are and knowing the history with the two organizations, it’s huge,” Williams said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “And it shows that we’re the big brothers now.”

The win looked a lot different than the one the Rams pulled out in Week 3. Matthew Stafford and the Rams rallied from down 14 points in that game to stun the 49ers with a game-winning field goal. On Thursday, L.A. controlled the clock and proved they can win a game without relying on Sean McVay’s high-powered offense.

Did the performance show that the Rams are now big brother? That remains to be seen. The 49ers won the NFC West the last two seasons, and things have not gone their way this year. San Francisco will be eliminated from playoff contention if the Seattle Seahawks beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Niners have also dealt with some uncharacteristic drama among their players, so they may need to make some changes this offseason.

L.A. improved to 8-6 with their win on Thursday night. Big brother or not, they are still very much in the playoff hunt. The same cannot be said for their NFC West rival.