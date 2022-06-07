Sean McVay says notable free agent crashed his wedding

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay got married over the weekend, and he had a surprise guest at the wedding.

McVay revealed on SiriusXM’s “I Am Athlete” podcast that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who played for the Rams last season, crashed his wedding. McVay said he “loved it” and used it as an excuse to try to recruit Beckham back to the Rams.

“I love Odell…only in Odell’s fashion could he be the wedding-crasher at our wedding. O showed up, crashed the wedding and I loved it,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

McVay said he jokingly told Beckham that if the wide receiver was crashing his wedding, then “you re-sign with the Rams.”

McVay and Beckham seem to have a strong bond, and the coach clearly wants the receiver back despite the ACL tear Beckham suffered during the Super Bowl. Beckham has suggested he wants to return for the Rams, but that he wants a fair contract to do it.

Beckham has taken his time in free agency as he looks to work his way back to health. He’s undoubtedly heard from McVay about coming back to the Rams on several occasions, but he’s been subjected to other recruiting pitches too.