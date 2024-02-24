 Skip to main content
Rams re-sign former Super Bowl champ

February 23, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The logo of the Los Angeles Rams at midfield

Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; The Los Angeles Rams logo at midfield at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams are keeping veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson around for at least one more year.

The team has agreed to re-sign Robinson to a 1-year deal worth $5 million, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Puka Nacua was undoubtedly the biggest story within the Rams’ wide receiver room during the 2023 campaign — and for good reason. But Robinson, who signed with the Rams in June, was another successful under-the-radar addition for the squad last season.

The 29-year-old wideout was third in receiving touchdowns (4) behind Nacua and Cooper Kupp and fourth in receiving yards (371) despite starting in just four games.

The 8-year pro also brought experience to a Rams team that relied heavily on a lot of its young pieces. Robinson’s teams have made the playoffs in all eight years of his career.

Robinson spent his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and won a Super Bowl ring with them in 2019. The postseason appearances continued when he moved to the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 and the Rams last season.

Robinson isn’t going to be expected to produce a 1000-yard campaign next season. But he will likely provide solid depth for a Rams squad poised to make another playoff push in 2024.

