 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 31, 2024

Rams re-sign former Super Bowl champion WR

March 31, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
The logo of the Los Angeles Rams at midfield

Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; The Los Angeles Rams logo at midfield at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams are going for Round 2 with an ex-Super Bowl champ.

NFL writer Aaron Wilson reported on Sunday that the Rams have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Tyler Johnson. It is a new deal for Johnson, who had already played last season on the Rams.

Johnson, 25, was a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 season. After leaving Tampa following the 2021 campaign, Johnson spent part of 2022 with the Houston Texans and then signed with the Rams for 2023.

Considering that Johnson logged a grand total of two catches for eight yards and a touchdown last season, he is more of an emergency depth piece than anything. But the Rams still see something that they like in the former fifth-rounder, so Johnson now becomes the latest member of last year’s receiving corps to re-up with the team.

Article Tags

Los Angeles RamsTyler Johnson NFL
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus