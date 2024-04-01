Rams re-sign former Super Bowl champion WR

The Los Angeles Rams are going for Round 2 with an ex-Super Bowl champ.

NFL writer Aaron Wilson reported on Sunday that the Rams have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Tyler Johnson. It is a new deal for Johnson, who had already played last season on the Rams.

Johnson, 25, was a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 season. After leaving Tampa following the 2021 campaign, Johnson spent part of 2022 with the Houston Texans and then signed with the Rams for 2023.

Considering that Johnson logged a grand total of two catches for eight yards and a touchdown last season, he is more of an emergency depth piece than anything. But the Rams still see something that they like in the former fifth-rounder, so Johnson now becomes the latest member of last year’s receiving corps to re-up with the team.