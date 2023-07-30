 Skip to main content
Rams sign familiar running back following retirement of Sony Michel

July 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Sean McVay smiles

Aug 19, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams have wasted no time adding a running back in response to Sony Michel’s decision.

Michel informed the Rams on Saturday that he was retiring from football. A day later, the Rams have begun to replace the former first-round pick.

The Rams announced on Sunday that they have agreed to terms with Royce Freeman on a contract.

Freeman was a third-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2018 out of Oregon. The Imperial, Calif. native spent time with both the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans in 2021. He rushed for 117 yards on 41 carries over four games with the Texans last season.

Freeman has rushed for 8 touchdowns and averaged 3.7 yards per carry during his NFL career.

Cam Akers is likely to be the main back in the Rams’ offense this season. Freeman will have work to do just to make the team’s roster while battling backups Kyren Williams and Zach Evans.

Los Angeles RamsRoyce Freeman
