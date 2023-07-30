2-time Super Bowl champion RB retiring from NFL at age 28

A multi-time Super Bowl champion has decided to hang up his hat early.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed to reporters Saturday that running back Sony Michel has decided to retire from the NFL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. McVay says that Michel informed him of the decision earlier in the morning.

The 28-year-old Michel walks away after just five seasons in the league. He was a first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2018 and helped them win Super Bowl LIII that season with six rushing touchdowns in just three postseason games. Michel left the Patriots after the 2020 campaign and signed with the Los Angeles Rams. With the Rams, he won another Super Bowl (LVI) as part of a committee with Darrell Henderson.

After rushing for 106 yards and zero TDs in ten spot appearances last year for the Los Angeles Chargers (and then signing a deal to return to the Rams just last month), Michel is officially calling it quits. Along with the two Super Bowl rings, the ex-University of Georgia star finishes up his NFL career with just over $11.5 million in career earnings. Michel did have a long history of lower-body injuries and will now look ahead to his post-football chapter.