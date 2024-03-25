Rams provide notable update on Stetson Bennett amid hiatus

The Los Angeles Rams are sharing somewhat encouraging news on quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters on Monday that the team expects Bennett to participate in offseason workouts. Snead added that the Rams “at this point” have a commitment from Bennett that he will return to join them in time for those workouts (per Sarah Bishop of ESPN).

Bennett, the two-time national champion at Georgia, was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of last year’s draft (No. 128 overall). He has yet to debut for the team though as he was put on the reserve/non-football illness list just days after the season began in September and remained away from the Rams for the remainder of the year. Rams coach Sean McVay remained mum on the nature of the issue that Bennett was dealing with, asking the public to give Bennett his privacy.

In Bennett’s absence last season, the Rams turned to Brett Rypien and then Carson Wentz as the backups for starter Matthew Stafford. They then went out and signed a prominent veteran this offseason to act as Stafford’s new backup. But it sounds like Bennett, who turns 27 later this year, is now on track to return to the team and serve as their likely QB3 in 2024.