Randy Moss identifies Ravens’ biggest issue on offense

Randy Moss thinks he knows what the biggest problem is for the Baltimore Ravens’ offense.

The Ravens went an NFL-best 14-2 last season before losing in the divisional round of the playoffs. They’re 6-3 this season, have lost two of three, and haven’t scored more than 24 points in their last three games.

So what is there issue? Moss identified it while talking on “Monday Night Countdown.”

“I’ve been critical all season about the Baltimore Ravens. They have no big-play wide receiver on the outside for Lamar Jackson. Mark Andrews is a big factor in that offense, but he only works the middle of the field. Lamar Jackson needs a big-play wide receiver on the outside. Why? Because the defense has to respect that, and that’s going to open up lanes in the running game, that’s going to open up lanes in the passing game,” Moss said.

“Until the Baltimore Ravens get a No. 1 wide receiver with a big catch radius that Lamar Jackson needs, they’re going to remain a running team.”

The Ravens drafted Hollywood Brown in the first round last year to be a big-play threat. He had seven touchdowns last season but only has two this year. He’s averaging 47.9 receiving yards per game, which leads the team. That’s not very much.

The Ravens probably knew that was a weakness, which likely inspired them to add this man. But with the trade deadline already passed, Baltimore’s ability to add a big receiver is limited.