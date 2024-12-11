Randy Moss’ son responds to ‘disgusting’ rumor about father

Randy Moss has yet to reveal the nature of the health issue that forced him to take a leave of absence from ESPN, and the Hall of Fame wide receiver’s son wants all the rumors to stop.

ESPN announced in a statement last week that Moss has left “Sunday NFL Countdown” indefinitely to focus on his health. Moss had previously addressed the situation during the Week 13 edition of the show, when he wore sunglasses and said he is “battling something internally.”

There have since been a number of rumors about what it is that Moss could be dealing with. One of those rumors was shared via social media on Tuesday by Larry Fitzgerald Sr., who wrote on X that he heard Moss has liver cancer.

“66th NFF Hall of of Fame Ceremony here in Las Vegas just heard that Vikings HOF Randy Moss has liver cancer. Let’s show the power of prayer and pull Moss through this. I love you Randy,” Fitzgerald Sr. wrote.

Moss’ son, Thaddeus Moss, was furious over Fitzgerald Sr.’s post. The 26-year-old had a vulgar response.

“This is disgusting. You have no right to try to make private matters public for the sake of engagement. I do not believe my father talks to you, so check your f–king sources,” Thaddeus wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Fitzgerald Sr. eventually deleted the post. It appears he was even called out by his son, Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

TRENDING: #NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald tweeted at his father Larry Fitzgerald Sr. to delete his post regarding Randy Moss’ health concerns… “Dad, I think it’s best to respect his privacy on this.” pic.twitter.com/2bzWdDztaA — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 11, 2024

Brett Favre also shared the rumor about Moss having liver cancer. Thaddeus responded to Favre as well, though he was much more civil than he was with Fitzgerald Sr.

Brett , the support is appreciated, truly. This is not true. My father will address the world when he is ready to — Thaddeus Moss (@Thaddeusmoss) December 11, 2024

“Brett, the support is appreciated, truly. This is not true. My father will address the world when he is ready to,” Thaddeus wrote to Favre.

Favre later edited his post to remove the part about cancer.

While he did not share many details about his medical condition, Moss did specifically urge men to “get your checkups” and “get your blood work done.”

Fans became concerned about Moss last month when they noticed that his eyes looked discolored. The way Moss’ eyes looked reminded people of the concerns that were raised about Michael Jordan’s appearance earlier this year.

Moss, a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, played in the NFL from 1998-2012. He has been working as an analyst with ESPN since 2016.

Thaddeus Moss, a tight end, had a good career at LSU before spending brief stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders.