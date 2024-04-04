Rashee Rice’s lawyer answers biggest question about car crash

Rashee Rice’s attorney has answered the biggest question surrounding the car accident that the Kansas City Chiefs star was involved in last weekend.

Rice’s lawyer, Royce West, held a press conference on Thursday afternoon and told reporters that Rice has been cooperating with the Dallas Police Department. West also revealed that Rice was the driver of the Lamborghini that appeared to be racing another car when the crash occurred on Saturday evening.

During the police interview, attorney Royce West said, Rashee Rice acknowledged that he was driving the Lamborghini. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) April 4, 2024

Rice will likely face charges now that he has admitted to being the driver of one of the cars and leaving the scene. Two cars — the Lamborghini and a Corvette — appeared to be racing at the time of the crash, which involved four other vehicles. A police call sheet initially stated that Rice was suspected of being the driver of the Corvette, but it turns out he was driving the other vehicle.

Rice is said to have leased the black Lamborghini SUV from a luxury car company.

A dashcam video that was released this week shows the moment the crash occurred.

Rice played a major role for the Chiefs as a rookie last season. He finished with 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-leading 7 touchdowns. Rice also had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s four playoff games. He had 6 receptions in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.