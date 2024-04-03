Rashee Rice releases statement about car crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice on Wednesday issued a public statement regarding his role in a Saturday car crash that left two people hospitalized.

Rice posted to his Instagram Wednesday saying he met with Dallas Police Department investigators regarding his role in the crash. He wrote that he takes “full responsibility” for his involvement and will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

“I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities,” Rice wrote. “I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Rice does not actually confirm what his role in the crash was. He has been linked to the two vehicles that ultimately caused the crash, which took place in Dallas on Saturday. Police have said they believe Rice was driving one of the vehicles.

This is Rice’s first direct statement about the crash, though his attorney had previously released a statement on his behalf.