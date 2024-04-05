Rashee Rice could also face drug charge stemming from car crash

Rashee Rice has been cooperating with investigators after he allegedly fled the scene of a car accident on Saturday, and it is possible the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver could face several charges.

Rice’s attorney admitted in a press conference on Thursday that Rice was the driver of a black Lamborghini SUV that appeared to be racing a Corvette on the freeway in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday. The drivers of the two cars lost control, which led to a crash involving four other vehicles. Rice and the driver of the Corvette left the scene.

According to a police report that was obtained by WFAA, there were also drugs in the Lamborghini that Rice was driving. Officers found 10.8 grams of marijuana in the car. That amount constitutes a felony in the state of Texas.

According to CBS 19 in Dallas, marijuana was found in both cars along with credit cards, a check for $16,500, a diamond chain and a Chiefs playbook.

Rice’s attorney, Royce West, did not mention anything about drugs when speaking with the media on Thursday. West said that Rice is fully cooperating with Dallas police and is committed to helping anyone who was impacted by the crash. The lawyer also said charges are expected to be filed against Rice.

Rice is said to have leased the black Lamborghini SUV from a luxury car company. A dashcam video that was released this week shows the moment the crash occurred.